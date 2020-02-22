People flock outside for winter warm-up

People all over the region were basking in warm weather today. Perrysburg Winfest was crowded, as was the golf course.

High temperatures gave us a chance to break our February cabin fever, and there was no shortage of ways to get out of the house.

"It was the perfect day for it," says Paige Kissh.

That was the general sentiment today. For Kissh and her family, it was the perfect day for Perrysburg Winterfest.

"First time here, we haven't done this before," says Kissh.

The Kissh' came in from Columbus for the occasion, and it was worth it.

"We just went on the horse and carriage ride. That was awesome. The kids loved that," says Kissh.

Even though the ice did drip a little more than usua-l, the ice carving was in full swing.

"Even Olaf is still hanging in down there," says Kissh.

Over in Toledo, the weather is bringing in unexpected cash. Carts were out at South Toledo Golf Club today.

"Any time this happens in February, we're very happy. It's totally bonus business. There's so much demand when it gets like this. They want to play golf," says owner Greg Fish.

For golfers who have been pent up all winter with no way to practice their swing, plenty jumped on the chance to tee off.

"Today was about 60. Tomorrow you can double that," says Fish, sharing the number of reservations at the club.

Fish thinks this weekend is a positive omen.

"This is a good sign. I think we're going to have a milder spring than normal," says Fish.

As for now, he's just looking forward to a busy day tomorrow.

Fish is a snowbird, typically spending the winter months in Florida. He flew back in to work this weekend because of the crowds.

