Perrysburg Schools announce return to school plans

Two feet.

That could make a world of difference when it comes to social distancing this year in the Perrysburg Schools.

Last night, school leaders laid out plans for a return to class in the fall. Those plans take into consideration a number of scenarios involving four feet of social distancing -- which school officials say is "workable" -- and a possible six feet of social distancing, potentially mandated by the state, which they say is more of a challenge.

So, if the schools are asked to keep students and faculty six feet apart, superintendent Tom Hosler says they will be forced to cut the number of desks in classrooms by as much as two-thirds, leading to a staggered schedule -- some days in class, some days at home.

He also says it will not only force the transportation department to add buses to certain routes in order to keep kids spaced apart, but it might also force them to eliminate busing for the high school and extend the walk area to two miles out.

But, with that said, Hosler tells 13abc if school were to start tomorrow with no announced changes from the state, Perrysburg is looking at going to a four-day in-class week for its elementary students, and having even less time in class for the junior and high school students, likely two days in, two days out. He says Mondays for the rest of the school year would serve as a remote-learning day, and they say it would also be an extra day for crews to clean and sanitize.

The district is also looking at ways to take permanent improvement levy dollars to buy PPE (Personal Protection Equipment), add plexiglass dividers for high traffic areas, install touchless faucets, as well as water bottle refilling stations versus drinking fountains, purchase electrostatic spray machines for each building, install sanitizer/hand-washing stations, implement COVID-19 safety training for employees and students, employ full-time health aides in each building, and add procedures for temperature checks as necessary.

But once again, this planning could be all for naught, if the state decides to roll out guidelines for the fall for districts all over the state.