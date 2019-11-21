Perrysburg Schools forming Performance Audit Team

Perrysburg Schools is creating a Performance Audit Team to examine each recommendation made in the Oct. 3 Ohio Auditor of State Performance Audit Review, found here.

The PAT will determine if there is any merit in making some of the recommended changes, if the school district may do so without jeopardizing its mission, vision, and core values.

The application is open to the public and may be found at this link. The PAT will be comprised of business leaders, community leaders, employees, parents/guardians, and students. The team will report findings to the Board of Education office by May 2020.

The Board of Education will select members of the PAT from applications received by Wednesday, December 4 at the Board of Education offices (140 E. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg), either by completing a form and physically returning it to the Board of Education offices at 140 E. Indiana Ave.; filling out the form online via the school district web site, or emailing a completed form to thosler@perrysburgschools.net.

Selections will be announced by Monday, December 16.