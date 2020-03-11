Perrysburg Schools suspend field trips, large events, take other actions to stifle coronavirus

Updated: Wed 5:54 PM, Mar 11, 2020

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg Schools announced several changes to school policy in a effort to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Superintendent Thomas Hosler made the announcement via email Wednesday.

Among the changes:


  • Closing school facilities to outside Groups with 100 or more guests and participants.

  • Suspending all field trips until further notice.

  • Ending PHS student staff attendance opt-out and incentive programs.

  • Suspending concerts, banquets, programs and performance with 100 or more guests and participants.

  • All employee travel for professional training/development/conferences on hold and reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

  • Banning visitors who are ill.

  • Sanitizing and cleaning buses and facilities.

 