Perrysburg Schools suspend field trips, large events, take other actions to stifle coronavirus

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg Schools announced several changes to school policy in a effort to fight the spread of the coronavirus.
Superintendent Thomas Hosler made the announcement via email Wednesday.
Among the changes:
- Closing school facilities to outside Groups with 100 or more guests and participants.
- Suspending all field trips until further notice.
- Ending PHS student staff attendance opt-out and incentive programs.
- Suspending concerts, banquets, programs and performance with 100 or more guests and participants.
- All employee travel for professional training/development/conferences on hold and reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
- Banning visitors who are ill.
- Sanitizing and cleaning buses and facilities.