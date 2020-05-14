Perrysburg man seriously injured in Wednesday night motorcycle crash

A Perrysburg man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash just before 11 p.m. Wednesday on I-475 in Perrysburg.

According to the Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident happened when Travis McDowell, 47, was entering I-475 from State Route 25 on his motorcycle. McDowell traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a traffic sign, and was ejected from the motorcycle.

McDowell was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries from the crash. It is unknown at this time if alcohol played a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.