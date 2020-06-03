Perrysburg racism protest remains peaceful; draws hundreds

Hundreds of people gathered in Perrysburg today in a show of solidarity against police brutality.

Students organized the protest and with the help of social media people of all ages showed up. The event started at Woodlands Park and then protesters marched down Indiana to the City of Perrysburg Police Station.

The message was one of encouraging a stop to racism and asking everyone who attended the protest to keep the momentum going by denouncing racism in the schools and on the streets.

Many families brought young children to the event. One parent, Angelina Schilt, showed up with her 10-year-old daughter, Becca.

"It is my duty as a parent to talk about these issues. It is not enough for me to not be a racist, I have to be anti-racism," says Schilt.

Police officers stood outside with the group during the protest at the station and provided protection along the route, stopping traffic for the crowds to cross busy streets.

There were also multiple neighbors along the route offering signs of support and free water to those walking in the heat.