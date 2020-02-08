Perrysburg wrestler's parents speak out about Snapchat locker room incident

It's a video that's getting lots of attention on social media: a Perrysburg wrestler lying on a shower floor trying to drop weight in so-called sauna pants. While it's a concerning sight for some, the freshman's parents say it's not as bad as it looks.

"He was not in distress or anything like that," Addie Blaze said. "Like, there was nothing wrong."

Addie and Joe Blaze say they first saw the Snapchat involving their son early Friday morning. Since then they say the rumors surrounding the video have gotten out of control.

"I don't understand some of the things I've heard," Joe Blaze said. "It's been a whirlwind."

13abc was made aware of the video after one parent raised concerns about the teen's safety. Addie Blaze says, however, that she was with her son when the video was taken, waiting outside the locker room for him.

"Obviously, I can't go into the men's locker room, so I don't know what was going on in there," Addie Blaze said. "But what I can say is that my son was not being harmed."

The Blazes say their son, a team capitan, pulled the stunt as an apology to his team after failing to make weight for a match. Perrysburg Schools even looked into the matter as wearing sauna pants violates Ohio High School Athletic Association policy.

Superintendent Tom Hosler says the district is now self-reporting the incident and talking with athletes about acceptable behavior.

"It's incumbent on all of us that athletes understand what they can and can't do," Hosler said. "So we are going to do a better job of that."

Meanwhile, the Blazes say they're pleased with the district's handling of the matter and want to move on.

"I still don't understand how all of this transpired," Joe Blaze said.

The Blazes say neither they or their son's coach forced him to wear sauna pants. As of Friday night, the couple says their teen is still cleared to wrestle.