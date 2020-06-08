Police on scene of an officer-involved shooting in Sylvania Twp.

Police are on the scene Monday morning of an officer-involved shooting in Sylvania Township.

According to police, units responded to a call in the 6000 block of Black Oak Dr. for two women who were assaulted in a domestic violence case just before 5 a.m.

Police searched for the suspect's vehicle, and when they attempted to pull him over, the suspect fled. Police did not pursue him and instead stayed at the scene.

The suspect came back to the scene, and when an officer got out of his vehicle to speak to the suspect, he angled his vehicle toward the officer. The suspect accelerated his vehicle and struck the police car, and then the office fired shots at the suspect.

Backup crews came to the scene to render aid to the suspect and officer. Both have been taken to the hospital.

Ohio BCI is on the scene. 13abc will update the story when more information is available.