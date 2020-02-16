Person shot inside Toledo home

Toledo Police are investigating a shooting that happened inside a home.

Police received a call for a person shot just after 4:00 Sunday afternoon in the 6100 block of Merle. That address is north of Alexis road right near the Ohio/Michigan line.

According to a police lieutenant on scene, one person was shot and rushed to an area hospital.

Investigators tell 13abc there was someone that is believed to have been in the home at the time of the shooting and took off before police arrived. Police are looking for that person but their involvement in the shooting is unclear.

At this time, police officers on the scene say they do not want anyone nearby to panic. They do not believe there is any danger to neighbors.

