Person killed in shooting on 600 block of Russell

Shooting death on the 600 block of Russell on February 6, 2019.
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 9:40 PM, Feb 06, 2020

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - First responders are on the scene of a shooting on the 600 block of Russell Street.

Toledo Fire and Rescue say the call came in at 8:42 p.m.

TPD confirmed that one person had been killed.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

 