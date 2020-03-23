Pet trainer organizing pet food bank for local dog and cat families in need

Tina Ferner has trained more than 1000 dogs over the last eight years through her business Canine Karma.

Canine Karma is empty right now, but the owner decided to use her downtime to set up a pet food bank.

"I just feel like we are all in this together. A lot of people are stressed out right now about finances and emotionally, and I thought how can I help?"

The pet food drive will continue at Canine Karma on Angola Road through 9 p.m. Monday and then from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Dog, puppy, cat and kitten food are all needed, both canned and dry - all brands.

Honk your horn and drop it off.

If you need some of the food, contact Canine Karma at 419-290-8237.

Any surplus donations from Tina Ferner's food bank will go to the PetBull project.

Toledo‘s PET Bull Project also operates a year- round pet food bank.

They serve about 500 families a month. They will be making deliveries for the time being and offering some pick-ups one person at a time at their facility. They are also in need of donations right now.

