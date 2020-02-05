Petersburg Teens try for Town Makeover

Petersburg, Michigan. Population 1145. While it may seem like a typical small town, there are four high school students who have made it their mission to show the world what makes Petersburg so special.

"A project where we could get get out of class and walk around town was the perfect thing for us because we could get out of class, which is what every senior wants to do," says Levi Couch, senior at Summerfield High School in Petersburg.

Couch and his three classmates did not expect what happened next.

""[They] gave up a lot of their own extra time to come in and work on the project as well," says the boys' teacher, Kendra Dafoe.

The project: apply for HGTV's Hometown Takeover.

Petersburg will compete with other towns across the country to have Ben and Erin Napier of "Home Town" fix up their downtown.

The boys only had two weeks to put together a four minute video highlighting why Petersburg deserves a complete makeover.

"So many people care about the town and so many people want to help us with the project," says Noah Borg, a senior and one of the students responsible for the project.

A town that had felt so small, so boring to these young people, became magical.

"There's just a lot of history and a lot of love in the whole town. You look now and you see so many vacant buildings all around the town, and there's just so much potential there," says sophomore Brodi Worful.

Now they just hope that HGTV sees that potential, so their town can be improved.

The last member of the group is senior Tristan Wilder.

"If four goofy boys in Mrs. Dafoe's broadcasting class could really do something to change [Petersburg] and make it better, I think that would be pretty cool," says Wilder.