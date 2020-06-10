Petition circulates to fire politician over memes

An online petition to remove a Bedford School Board member over memes he's shared on social media has more than 4,000 signatures.

Todd Bruning owns Todds Guns in Lambertville. He's also a trustee on the Bedford School Board. Some say he's also a racist.

"Racism is wrong. Sexism is wrong. Misogyny is wrong. Especially from elected officials," says Stephanie McLain.

McLain started a petition asking Governor Gretchen Whitmer to remove Bruning from office after seeing the memes he shared on Facebook.

"I was hurt. I can't ever imagine how students feel because they don't even get a voice when it comes to voting," says McLain.

People in the area have been collecting the memes for years, and have now compiled them on a website. Some would consider the memes offensive, so 13abc has decided not to share them. If you would like to view them for yourself, you can view the website here.

Bruning says the messages are not racist, and neither is he.

"But I have a demented sense of humor, so but I don't think there's anything wrong with them. I make fun of everybody across the board," he says.

Being online, anyone can sign the petition, even though Bruning only represents Bedford.

"I was elected. Twice," says Bruning, then laughs.

Ron Abel voted for Bruning twice and would vote for him again.

"Everybody makes stupid posts, but it doesn't mean you're a bad politician," he says. "I've talked with him many times, I've done business with him as long as he's been in business, 10 years I guess, and I don't see a racist."

Bedford School Board trustees make $400 per year according to their website.

Bruning encourages anyone with questions about his views to visit his shop and talk to him.