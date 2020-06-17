Petition urges FCA to make Juneteenth a paid holiday

An online petition to make Juneteenth a paid company holiday at FCA is getting hundreds of signatures online.

The campaign is spearheaded by Dan Denton, an employee at Toledo Jeep. He created the petition, which is titled, "Demand FCA and IUAW recognize Juneteenth as a paid holiday."

The website Juneteenth.com explains the holiday as "the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19th that the Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. Note that this was two and a half years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation - which had become official January 1, 1863. The Emancipation Proclamation had little impact on the Texans due to the minimal number of Union troops to enforce the new Executive Order. However, with the surrender of General Lee in April of 1865, and the arrival of General Granger’s regiment, the forces were finally strong enough to influence and overcome the resistance."

According to the language used in the petition calling for FCA and IUAW to recognize Juneteenth as a paid company holiday on Change.org:

"Juneteenth is one of the most important holidays in the history of our nation. As other companies rush to announce it as a paid holiday, it is time for FCA to honor it, too.

In light of the history of the UAW’s involvement in fighting for civil rights, and social justice, and to honor all of our African-American brothers and sisters, we demand FCA recognize Juneteenth as a paid holiday, and authorize our international UAW executive board the full rights to negotiate it as such. "

To view the petition itself, click the link on this page.