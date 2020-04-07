Vets say no cause for concern about pets after tiger tests positive for COVID-19

There continue to be questions about animals and COVID-19, especially after a tiger at The Bronx Zoo tested positive for the virus. Medical experts say it was likely transferred to the tiger from a zoo employee who had the virus, but was not yet showing symptoms.

As we've reported in recent weeks, the USDA says there is no evidence that animals can spread it to people or be a source of the infection here in the United States.

Employees at West Toledo Animal Hospital have been answering plenty of questions about the tiger case. The owner of the clinic says it is important for people to get the facts, and don't panic. According to the USDA there are no known cases of the virus in pets or livestock here in the United States.

As we have reported, there were a handful of cases outside America that involved pets being infected after coming in close contact with people who had the virus. After a dog in Hong Kong tested weak positive for the virus, researchers concluded that pets could not pass the virus to humans, but could test positive after being exposed to the virus by their owners. If you are sick, the recommendation is to not get too close to your pets.

West Toledo Animal Hospital made a number of changes in the way it does business because of the virus. Employees have their temperature taken every day. They offer people the choice of not coming into the building with their pets. The staff will pick up and deliver pets back to the car after an appointment. The clinic is also limiting the number of staff in the building at the same time to help with social distancing.

Vets are among the medical professionals in Ohio that were sent a survey from the Department of Health. They were asked that if there is a surge in COVID-19 cases if they would be willing to help. We are not at that point yet here in Ohio.

Back to the case of the tiger at the Bronx Zoo. An important thing to point out is that the head veterinarian at the zoo says the test done on the big cat is different than the one used on people. It was done at a vet school lab, not a lab that handles human samples. So the tiger getting the test, does not mean that a person was unable to get one.

