Pettaway faces felonious assault charge after Front St. shooting

A Toledo man accused of shooting someone in the abdomen appeared in court this week to face charges of felonious assault.

Cameo D. Pettaway, 30, allegedly shot a person at 1202 Front St. in Toledo on January 8. According to court records, the crime was reported by a witness and seen on video surveillance.

Pettaway was found guilty in March 2013 of felonious assault for the beating of his girlfriend in October 2012. He was sentenced to six years in prison.

That assault came two months after he was acquitted in a double murder in Springfield Township.