Pharmacists on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic

Pharmacists are on the front lines of COIVD-19 working to fill prescriptions and helping to keep people calm. You can call them soldiers on the front lines in scrubs and white coats. Pharmacist are answering questions to help keep people healthy during this pandemic. Dr. Sarah Vandevender says you don't need to hoard medicines.

Walgreens is taking steps to protect it's employees. They're required to follow the CDC guidelines for social distancing. The stores now have plexiglass, COVID-19 safety decals and signage inside the store to help customers stay six feet away from each other. Dr. Vandevender says you don't have to come into the store. The company has posted a list of items on the window of the drive thru that they can grab for you. You can also use the stores app.