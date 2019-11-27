Thousands of pickles spill into the ditch off I-75 near Dayton

ODOT crews were busy the day before Thanksgiving.

No snow.

Pickles.

A lot of them.

The spill took place on I-75 north of Dayton.

ODOT shared the photos on their Twitter page, and couldn't pass up the opportunity for a punny tongue twister in the process:

Today on I-75 north of Dayton, crews relished the opportunity to pick-up piles and piles of pickles with plows. It was kind of a big dill. Fortunately, no serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/xDk6iYiO10 — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) November 27, 2019

Today on I-75 north of Dayton, crews relished the opportunity to pick-up piles and piles of pickles with plows. It was kind of a big dill. Fortunately, no serious injuries.