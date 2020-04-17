Plan to reopen Ohio amid coronavirus crisis takes shape

Governor Mike DeWine and his administrative team began to lay out their plans for opening up the state from the COVID-19 shutdown on Friday.

That plan is set to begin in two weeks on May 1

The governor and Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Health Director Dr. Amy Acton all stressed that businesses won't be able to attract workers or customers if they feel they aren't safe there.

"The coronavirus is just as dangerous now as it's ever been, but we now have the understanding of what everyone's responsibility is in this. Our goal is to find a balance between lives and livelihood," Gov. DeWine said.

The Republican governor thanked the White House which has pushed for recovery plans, while stressing that the plans he'll put into place will be Ohio-specific.

While the economy will be re-opened, it's expected to come with a lot of conditions. People wearing masks and gloves. Barriers put in place, Surfaces cleaned frequently.

Day to day operations could change as well. Along with temperature checks when the work day starts, there may be staggered arrival times and lunches, and employees who can work from home continuing to work from home.