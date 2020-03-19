Playgrounds closed at all Metroparks locations

While the Metroparks Toledo remain open, including the Toledo Botanical Garden, the playgrounds at the parks have closed down due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

The Metroparks are maintaining their normal daily hours, from 7 a.m. until dark.

“During this ongoing public health crisis, open spaces are important for physical and emotional wellbeing. Metroparks Toledo recognizes the significant role parks play in our community – perhaps now more than ever," Metroparks Executive Director Dave Zenk said.

Visitors are encouraged to heed the advice of medical professionals and keep a six-foot distance from other people. This includes fishermen participating in the spring walleye run on the Maumee River.

While the playgrounds have closed, public restrooms are open and cleaned, at least twice or three times as often.

All indoor facilities are closed and resevations are canceled through at least April. These closures include Windows on Wildlife at six parks, along with the Manor House and Visitors Center at Wildwood Preserve.

All programs are canceled at least through April.