Playgrounds reopen in Ohio

Playgrounds in Ohio are officially open once again.

The place spaces have been closed for months due to the threat of COVID-19. During the first few hours of reopening, some children were eagerly playing at Wildwood Metropark. All of the playgrounds within Metroparks Toledo are now open.

Meanwhile, the City of Toledo playgrounds are open but the basketball courts remain off limits, at least for now. A City of Toledo spokesperson says they are waiting to reinstall the rims until they receive additional guidance from the Ohio Department of Health.

Indoor play facilities can also reopen. In the Toledo area Sylvania Playland is open for business and the owner is taking extra precautions to keep the shared bounce houses clean.

Skyzone Toledo is opening on Sunday, June 14th.