Plaza Apartments without heat in midst of frigid temps

At the Plaza Apartments in Toledo tenants are trying to stay warm in the absence of heat.

"It's cold in here, so that's all we can do is use comforters and blankets," tenant April Lofton said.

Those living in the low-income, senior housing say they've been without heat since Friday. Lofton says she noticed the issue after the power suddenly went out in her Building D apartment.

"The TV went out and then the TV came back on, and then the heat didn't come back on," Lofton said.

Lofton says she immediately reported the problem to leaders at Vistula Management. Since then she says she's heard nothing and now she's doing what she can to keep warm.

"You feel the wind coming through the window, so you gotta' put on a hat and comforter up around you, sleep in clothes," Lofton said.

But Lofton's not the only one feeling the bite from the chilly air.

"Just imagine living the freezer at a grocery store," said one tenant who didn't want to be identified. "That's how it feels like."

The man tells 13abc the heat has gone out in the building before and says not much has been done to fix it.

"We either have to put all kinds of clothes on or just turn on the oven," the unnamed man said.

Multiple tenants tell 13abc that managers used to be responsive to maintenance emergencies but say that recently changed.

"They just need to get better maintenance, or [have] someway we can reach them in case of an emergency," Lofton said.

Now as they go another day without heat residents say they hope the issue gets resolved soon so they can get warm.

"They've got us out there like animals, you know?," Lofton said. "If something happens to us, 'Oh well.'"

13abc reached out to Vistula Management about the issue but got voicemail instead. Our team even left messages for leaders but did not hear back.

If you're a renter and have problems getting things fixed in a timely manner you can always put your rent in escrow. In that case, you're still making payments while you wait for repairs.

You can learn more about Toledo's rent escrow process by clicking here.