Plenty of options available for NYE party goers to get home safely

With all of the parties and festivities surrounding New Year's Eve, it's New Year's Day -- when all of the revelers are making their way home -- that ranks among the deadliest on US roadways.

Last year, 10,511 people died in drunk driving crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. On average, more than 10,000 people die each year in drunk-driving related crashes.

Party-goers are encouraged to remember taxis and rideshare apps, such as Uber and Lyft.

Additionally, Wood County Safe Communities will have volunteers picking up people in the Bowling Green area, with free rides available from 11 p.m. until 4 a.m.

In Hancock County, Findlay Safe Ride Home will offer free tows starting at 9 p.m. They'll be staged on Crawford St. in Findlay, but crews will take a rider and car anywhere in Hancock County.

Toledoans can use ABCO, which will offer a free tow and ride home for a driver and one passenger from 11 p.m. until 2 a.m. The service is only available within a 10-mile radius of Toledo.