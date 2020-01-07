Plow drivers finding other ways to stay busy without snowfall

Bare ground, dry roads, and clear sidewalks: Everything you see when you're outside right now is great for many of us. But for people who make their money moving snow, it's a sad sight.

Mike Bella shrugs as he tells 13abc, "You can't control Mother Nature."

And he’s right. She brought us a rough spring for farmers, and now, a winter that's tough on salt truck and plow drivers.

"I wish I had her phone number so we could call her and ask her what's going on!"

Bella has been in the landscape and snow business since 2003. He says every winter -- icy, snowy or dry -- is a challenge.

"It comes in spurts and you never know. We might have 100 more accounts this year than we had last year, but it snows half the amount."

This year, the lack of snow has been tough on the budget.

"We're a little slower,” Bella explains. “We have some guys on salary, so there is some overhead expense that needs to be recouped somehow."

But the dry weather means that his employees can still get out and get other work done.

"If the weather is a little warmer and there's no snow, we do have some landscape revenue potentially coming in. Not as much as we would like, but we just kind of go with the flow," says Bella.

Those projects include brush removal and landscape maintenance. But Bella says the biggest challenge is salt, and making sure they have enough for the entire season.

"It's just tough to guess how much you're going to need, how much you're going to use. You have to always be ready."

In the end, all Bella can do is hope for snow.

He says, "We could sit for a month and do nothing, but we're prepared! We have the salt. We don't make any money while we're sitting, but that's the snow business."

ODOT workers are feeling the effects of the dry winter, too. Rebecca Dangelo tells 13abc that plow drivers are working their typical 8-hour shifts, rather than rolling 12-hour shifts they work during snow events. That keeps overtime low, as well as low salt demand. She also says those plow drivers, rather than clearing snow, are focusing on various maintenance jobs like filling potholes and cleaning ditches.