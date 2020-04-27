Poison Control Centers warn against mixing chemicals, cleaning products

Household cleaners and disinfectants can be rare finds at the grocery store nowadays. As a result, poison control centers have seen a spike in people attempting to mix at-home chemicals to make their own.

But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns this is extremely dangerous, as mixing bleach with vinegar or ammonia-based products can cause harmful toxic reactions.

This has been a big problem in 2020, with U.S. Poison Control Centers receiving more than 45,550 calls related to cleaners and disinfectants.

That's a 20 percent increase compared to 2019's nationwide numbers.

In Ohio, the call volume was double what it was last year for the months of March and April.

Bleaches and acids, including vinegar, or ammonia-based cleaners, are the most dangerous when mixed.

Bleach mixed with any kind of acid creates chlorine gas, whereas bleach mixed with an ammonia product makes chloramine gas.

Both are harmful, toxic gases.

The CDC recommends people should follow all label instructions, and as a precaution, wear protective gloves while cleaning.

Most importantly, do not mix chemicals or cleaning products, and make sure to store all products out of the reach of children.

If you have any concerns about exposure, call Poison Control right away at their national toll-free helpline: 1-800-222-1222.

Nurses and pharmacists are readily available to assist those in need.

For more information and findings from the C.D.C., click here.