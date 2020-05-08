Polar vortex could bring rare May snow, low temps to US East

BOSTON (AP) — The northeastern U.S. is about to get a cold spring farewell from winter’s bad boy: the polar vortex.

The polar vortex could bring rare May snowfall and record-low temperatures to some areas over the Mother’s Day weekend.

The National Weather Service says a low pressure system off the coast of southern New England is pulling cold air down from the north.

Current forecasts call for perhaps as much as 2 inches of snow in the Berkshire Mountains in western Massachusetts on Friday into Saturday, and rain with flakes possible in the Boston area.

Massachusetts hasn’t had measurable snow in May since 2002.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.