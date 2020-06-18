Police release body cam video of Oregon officer-involved shooting

The Oregon Police Department is releasing the body-cam video of the night officers shot 31-year old Victor Dale Jr. Dale was shot twice by Oregon Police after officers say he tried to run one of them over.

Oregon Police officers Logan Nitkiewicz, left, and Joel Turner were involved in a shooting Saturday, June 13. A suspect attempted to flee the scene of a crime, striking Turner with his car.

According to Oregon Police Chief Mike Navarre, the whole incident from Kingston Court Apartments is under investigation, including the alleged domestic violence incident that led police to separate Dale and his girlfriend.

The incident happened just after 9:45 p.m. at the Kingston Court Apartments in the 3100 block of Navarre Ave.

According to Chief Navarre, police were actually called out to two 911 calls within six minutes of each other. After some initial confusion, the first turned out to be completely unrelated to the second call.

While police were responding to the first incident, a possible breaking-and-entering in progress that turned out to be a prank, a motorist in the parking lot flagged them down and informed officers of a domestic violence situation. A 911 call came in for the domestic violence around 9:45 p.m.

While one officer responded to the first call, two officers went to the domestic violence call, where they found Dale, 31, of Toledo, and his girlfriend arguing over the keys to his car.

As officers were trying to de-escalate the situation, Dale returned to his vehicle and attempted to leave. An Oregon Police officer, identified as Joel Turner positioned himself in front of the car. Dale pulled forward, striking Turner.

Turner and fellow officer Logan Nitkiewicz opened fire on the vehicle, firing 21 shots over a five-second period. According to Chief Navarre, Dale was struck twice, in the neck and shoulder.

Dale was transported to a local hospital, where he received treatment for his gunshot wounds. He has since been released from the hospital.

Turner suffered injuries from being struck by the car and running after it. Navarre said the officers' injuries consisted of abrasions on his arms and legs, along with a possible broken bone in his wrist.

The woman involved in the domestic violence situation was unharmed.

Navarre contacted Ohio BCI, which responded to the scene and has taken the lead on the investigation. Navarre also said an internal investigation will be held, as is standard in all similar situations.

The officers who fired shots are both on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.