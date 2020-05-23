Police: Mother arrested, charged with murder of nine-year-old son in South Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An Amber Alert came to a tragic end on Friday when 9-year-old Alejandro Riley was found dead not far from where police say he was abducted, but this story has now taken another tragic twist.

Police have arrested the boy’s mother, Patricia Ripley, and she is facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted premeditated murder.

Police say the 45-year-old recanted her initial story about two men abducting her son and killing him after video footage showed her pushing her son into the canal.

According to police, Patricia admitted that she drove to the location where the canal was near and she then led her son to the canal where he drowned.

Police say that she said, “he’s going to be in a better place.” She was arrested and remains jailed without bond.

