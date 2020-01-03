Police apprehend suspect in Fostoria home invasion, murder

Fostoria Police arrested a Toledo man Thursday in connection with an October home invasion incident on W. Lytle St.

Jeron Sutton has been charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, and having weapons under disability.

On October 19, two men broke into a home at 243 W. Lytle St. in Fostoria. The home owner struggled with the two intruders, during which time he and one of the suspects ended up shot.

The deceased was identified as Christopher F. Cavaness, Jr., of Toledo.

Sutton fled the scene before police arrived. While attempting to arrest Sutton, he fled from officers through Toledo in a vehicle pursuit, which eventually ended when he got stuck in a residential yard. Sutton took off on foot and was apprehended in the back yard of a residence.

Sutton is being held in the Lucas County Jail and will be transported back to Seneca County after an appearance in court.