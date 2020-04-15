Police called to false hostage situation in south Toledo

Toledo Police are trying to figure out who made a call that sent dozens of officers and a SWAT team to a home on a false hostage call Wednesday morning.

Police received a call overnight from a man who said there was an active hostage situation in a home at the corner of Mound and Peabody avenues in south Toledo.

When Police arrived on the scene, the homeowner walked outside with his hands up and was briefly taken into custody. There was also a woman and a child inside the house. However, officials quickly learned the homeowner had nothing to do with the call.

A Toledo Police negotiator said when SWAT went inside the home, they found nothing. Police are now investigating it a scamming trend called "swatting," when someone calls for police help at another person's address.

The investigation into who made the call is ongoing.