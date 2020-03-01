Man arrested after police pursuit ends with a crash in Monroe

A 26-year-old has been arrested and charged after leading police on a pursuit in Monroe that ended in a crash Saturday night.

According to the City of Monroe Police Department, officers responded to a call of a suicidal man shortly before 8 P.M. to the 600-block of Railroad Street.

When officers arrived on scene, the man took off in a vehicle and lead police on a high-speed chase through main roadways, neighborhoods and side streets. It ended when the driver crashed into a utility pole at the corner of M-50 and Telegraph Road, according to police.

After being cleared medically, the man was taken into custody and is being held at the Monroe County Jail and faces charges of flee and elude, resisting and obstructing, as well as reckless driving.

Police have not yet released his identity.

Alcohol or drugs to not appear to be a factor, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are encourage to call the Monroe Police Department at 734-243-7500.