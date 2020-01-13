Police follow footprints in snow to find robbery suspects in west Toledo

Four suspects were charged with robbery after Toledo Police followed prints in the snow from a gas station to a house on St. Bernard early Monday morning.

Just before 2:30 a.m. Monday, police were called to the scene of an armed robbery at the Stop and Shop gas station at 4142 Monroe.

After obtaining suspect descriptions, officers searched the area, finding several sets of prints in the snow to the east of the gas station. Officers followed the prints to a house at 3249 St. Bernard.

A search warrant was executed on the property, where several suspects were found, along with evidence from the robbery and a weapon.

The suspects were unnamed in the police report.