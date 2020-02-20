Artis Place double shooting ruled accidental

It appears two people shot on Wednesday on the east side is an accidental shooting according to police.

It happened in the 900 block of Artis place. Officers say a 20 year old man was cleaning his gun and it went off. Police say the man shot himself in the hand. The bullet also grazed his friend in the right hip.

The men were taken to local hospitals.

"It wasn't horse play. In this case the individual didn't have enough knowledge about the proper actions of that fire arm," said Toledo Police Sgt. Joe Okos.

Police say the second person shot was an adult. He does not want to press charges and police say this case will likely be ruled accidental.