Police investigate shooting at Pinewood Place Apartments

Toledo Police confirm a man was shot inside his home at the Pinewood Place Apartments.

Officers were dispatched just after 4:00pm Saturday to the apartment complex on Collingwood Blvd., near Pinewood Dr.

An officer at the scene tells 13abc the 60-year-old man was shot in the knee. He was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Toledo Police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting. His identity has not been released.

This story is developing. 13abc will bring you more details as we learn more.