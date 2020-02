Toledo Police are investigating an early morning robbery of a 7-11 convenience store on Lewis Ave.

According to the police report, a man entered the store just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, pointed a handgun at the employee and demanded money from the register. He fled south on Lewis or west on Eleanor with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a black male, around 6-feet tall, skinny, wearing all black and a tan or see-through mask.