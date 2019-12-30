Police investigating after man arrives at hospital with stab wound to arm

Toledo Police are investigating after a Toledo man walked into a hospital early Monday morning with a stab wound wound in his upper left arm.

Jose R. Scott, 39, walked into Bay Park Hospital with a non-life threatening stab wound. Scott said he got into an argument with an unknown suspect at an unknown bar on the north end, when during the argument he was stabbed with an unknown object.

According to the police report, Scott refused to give any further information. He was treated and released from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.