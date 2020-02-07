Police investigating assault outside East Toledo bar that left man with head injuries

An Oregon man is recovering from head injuries suffered in an assault outside an east Toledo bar, and now police are asking for help identifying a man who damaged the victim's vehicle while he was being transported to the hospital.

According to a report from Toledo Police, Ryan Bain was drinking January 23 at the Bottom Line Bar, 2053 Starr Ave., when staff refused to continue serving him drinks because of his highly intoxicated state. An employee of the bar told police Bain began to try to fight people inside the bar and was removed by bar staff.

Toledo Police units were dispatched to the bar around 2:26 a.m. for a report of approximately 20 people fighting in the parking lot. When units arrived, they found Bain lying on his back in the parking lot with the bar employee, Derek Mohr, kneeling next to him, trying to help.

Police noticed Bain was bleeding from his mouth and breathing but unresponsive. They found a large laceration on the back of Bain's head when they checked for more injuries.

While waiting for rescue crews to arrive, Bain came to and was able to identify himself but was confused as to what was happening in that moment. He was unable to tell officers how he became injured.

Bain was transported to Mercy St. Charles Hospital, where he admitted to drinking alcohol heavily. However, he was still unable to tell officers how he became injured.

On Thursday, Toledo Police released a social media post with Bain's picture, along with an unidentified man, who allegedly damaged the victim's car while he was en route to St. Charles.

Anyone with information in the assault or damage of the car is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.