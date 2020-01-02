Police investigating multiple cases of spray paint vandalism in Bowling Green

From cars to fences to mailboxes, vandals are leaving their mark in Bowling Green.

"We kind of feel violated when somebody comes along and does something like this," United Home Comfort office manager Sherry Leveck said.

Police tell 13abc they started getting calls for the problem early in the morning on New Year's Day. Since then the reports have grown and officers are now investigating at least eight cases of the issue along Main and Pearl streets.

"I don't know what goes through their mind when they do this," Leveck said.

At United Home Comfort workers say the vandals painted their sign with an inappropriate image. It has since been covered up, and Leveck says it will be a pricey fix.

"For us to replace that marquee out there—we're looking at a couple thousand dollars," Leveck said.

Meanwhile, at Ben's specialty store on Main Street owner Floyd Craft quickly cleaned the mess from his walls.

"It seems like it helps if you get it off as quick as possible," Craft said. "It kind of gives someone incentive not to do it because it's not going to last."

The longtime shopkeeper says he found the bright green paint Wednesday on his windows and a mural on the side of his building.

"That was a little more hard to get off, and I know we took some of the mural paint off at the same time," Craft said. “It’s an irritant more than anything else.”

Now as police search for the vandals behind it all, those targeted by them hope they get caught.

"They need to take responsibility for what they’re doing," Leveck said. "Admit you've done wrong and take the consequences."

BG police say they believe all the incidents are connected. Right now, there aren't any suspects, and investigators are requesting nearby home and business surveillance footage.

If you know anything and can help police you're asked to call Wood County Crime Stoppers at (419) 352-0077.