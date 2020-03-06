Police issue missing adult alert for Toledo man

Toledo Police have issued a missing adult alert for an 83-year-old man who left his residence and has not returned home.

Dale McVicker is missing from his Darlington Rd. residence in Toledo. He's described as a white male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 152 pounds, with blue eyes and bald head.

McVicker has dementia, Parkinson's, and has a feeding tube. He requires medication and does not have it with him.

If you see McVicker, please call 911 or 866-693-9171.