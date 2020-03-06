Police issue missing adult alert for Toledo man

TOLEDO (WTVG) - Toledo Police have issued a missing adult alert for an 83-year-old man who left his residence and has not returned home.
Dale McVicker is missing from his Darlington Rd. residence in Toledo. He's described as a white male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 152 pounds, with blue eyes and bald head.
McVicker has dementia, Parkinson's, and has a feeding tube. He requires medication and does not have it with him.
If you see McVicker, please call 911 or 866-693-9171.
Endangered Missing: 83 Y/O Dale McVicker is missing from his nursing home on Darlington Ave. Dale is 5’07 & 150 lbs. It’s unknown what he was last wearing. He should have a visible feeding tube. If you see Dale call 911 or Crime Stoppers immediately at 419-255-1111. pic.twitter.com/H5dCiqhJE1— Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) March 6, 2020