Police respond to two separate fights at TPS high schools on Thursday

Toledo Police were called to two separate incidents at Toledo Public Schools high schools Thursday, according to incident reports.

At 11 a.m., units responded to a large fight at Rogers High School between four students and two adults who entered the building. TPS staff established a building lockdown as a result, and it was lifted shortly after.

No injuries were reported.

Cameron King, 18; Alisia Shelmon, 18; Jaylin Ellis, 18, and Jayshanna Burton, 19, were all arrested and charged with aggravated riot and assault along with safe school disturbance. Two 16-year-old juveniles were arrested and charged as well.

Later in the day, just after 1 p.m., units were called to Waite High School for a fight inside the school building.

Six juvenile students were arrested and charged with safe school disturbance and assault.

No injuries were reported.