Police search for driver in Toledo hit-and-run

Toledo Police are searching for a driver linked to a hit-and-run accident that left a man seriously injured.

According to Toledo Police, Justin Fereza, 22, was driving an off-road mini bike on North Holland Sylvania just after 3:00 Saturday when he was hit from behind.

Fereza suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a Toledo area hospital.

According to a GoFundMe page setup for Fereza, he has multiple broken bones and had to have his spleen removed.

Toledo Police are asking anyone with information about the driver that took off to contact police.