Police search for man who robbed Toledo carryout at gunpoint

Toledo Police are on the lookout for a man that robbed a Toledo carryout at gunpoint.

It happened Sunday night at Wally's carryout on Toledo's east side.

Surveillance video from inside the store shows a man walk in and approach the counter. According to the owner of Wally's, the suspect attempted to buy a Black 'n Mild but was short 35 cents.

The clerk offered to cover the cash and when he reached into the register the suspect pulled a gun

"He said 'give me all the money." says Ameed Ridi, the owner of Wally's.

The clerk didn't hesitate to fight back, instead he wrestled the man to the ground and a fight ensued. The suspect got away with a small amount of cash and took off on foot before police arrived.

According to Ridi, his employee's leg was hurt during the scuffle but he is expected to be ok.

Meanwhile, Ridi is making security changes. He hired a second employee to work at night so no one is alone during closing time. He is also installed bulletproof glass in front of the registers, in an effort to protect the clerks.

Police are looking for information linked to the hold-up, if you know anything about the case that could help investigators, you are asked to call Toledo Police. You can also leave anonymous tips by calling Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.