Police searching for Michigan father, son last seen Sunday morning

Authorities have issued an endangered missinger person alert for a father and son from Monroe who were last seen in South Rockwood, Michigan.

Police said Justin Oaks, 29, and his son, Jaxon Oaks, 6, left their house at approximately 9:48 a.m. Sunday.

They launched their boat from the Downriver Marina at approximately 10:30 a.m. The last contact with Justin was at 12:35 p.m. via cell phone.

Justin has a full beard and was wearing a tan vest and blue jeans. Jaxon was wearing a camouflage jackets, tan hat, and blue sweatpants. He has a missing front tooth and black glasses.

The boat is a 14-foot Grumman Aluminum flat bottom camouflage boat.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.