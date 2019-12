Toledo Police are searching for Darrell Volger, 50.

He left for for at 7:30 a.m. Saturday and has not been seen since. He was last seen in the area of 1500 W. Central wearing a black Midas polo, and he may be driving a black Hyundai Tuscan (Ohio license plates: GTT 4944).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toledo Police at 419-255-1111.