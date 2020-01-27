Police searching for missing Toledo man

A Toledo man is missing after his fiance received a frantic phone call last Tuesday morning, saying he was being chased by people.

Ashley Morgan reported her fiance, Daniel Wiggins Jr., was missing Thursday afternoon. At around 1:40 a.m. on January 21, Wiggins called her, saying he needed her to pick him up in the area of 1100 Walbridge.

After talking for approximately 10 minutes, Morgan got ready to pick him up, but Wiggins' phone went dead. She said she has not heard from him since, and neither has any of his family. She also stated he hasn't been active on social media, which is uncommon behavior.

There has been no report of Wiggins at local hospitals or jail.

In another case, Wiggins is charged with felonious assault for a January 2 incident where he allegedly drove his car onto the sidewalk, striking his child's mother with his vehicle.

There is no clothing description for Wiggins in his disappearance because he was not seen beforehand.