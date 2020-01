Toledo Police are searching for two unknown male suspects after they stole a car and cell phone from a man in west Toledo.

Daniel Smith, 72, was in the driveway of a residence at 2630 Robinwood on Friday morning when he was approached by two males. The suspects pointed a fire arm at Smith and demanded the keys to his car and cell phone.

Smith complied, and the suspects fled in his 2016 Chevy Cruze.

Police are still searching for the suspects. The investigation remains ongoing.