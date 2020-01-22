Police searching for suspect in Boost Mobile robbery

Monroe Police are searching for a male suspect wanted in connection with a robbery at Boost Mobile store on N. Telegraph Rd.

At approximately 3:42 p.m. Tuesday, the male subject entered the store at 602 N. Telegraph Rd. and produced a black semi-automatic handgun before demanding cash and merchandise from the store employee.

The suspect used zip ties to restrain the employee before leaving with several phones and an undetermined amount of cash. There are no reported injuries from the incident.

The suspect is described as wearing a dark hoodie, jeans, and a mask.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Monroe Police Department, Detective Aaron Oetjens or Officer Brent Cathey at 734-243-7510 or 734-243-7500, ext. 7570.