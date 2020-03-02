Police searching for suspect in alleged stabbing

Police are looking for a Toledo man who allegedly stabbed another man on the side of his neck with a broken bottle.

According to a Toledo Police report, units were dispatched to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center just before 3 a.m. Sunday after Edward Reese, 45, came to the hospital with stab wounds.

Reese told police he was in a verbal argument with his brother-in-law, Cornell Bruster, 43, who stabbed him with a broken bottle during the argument.

Reese suffered puncture wounds to his neck that were not life threatening.

Bruster has not been located by police.