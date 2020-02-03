Michigan State Police searching for suspect in vending machine break-in

Michigan State Police is looking for a man who broken into a vending machine and stole the money at a rest area on I-275.

The incident happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. on January 26. Troopers are searching for a middle-aged white male suspect. He was wearing khaki pants, blue jacket, and blue shit with glasses.

The suspect waited until the rest area was unoccupied to break into the vending machine.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Trooper Kyle Michael at 734-242-3500.