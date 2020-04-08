Police searching for suspect who fired rifle at TPD officer during Tuesday chase

Toledo Police are on the hunt for a suspect from a shooting Tuesday night.

Police said officers responded to a call around 8:52 p.m. Tuesday night of a gather involving 30 to 50 people around Norwood and Waite avenues, with the caller indicating some gang-related activity.

When officers arrived, they saw two suspects flee the scene, which led to a chase with a Toledo Police gang unit.

According to police, one of the suspects pointed a rifle at an officer during the chase and started shooting. The officer returned fire, but police said it did not appear the suspect was hit, and the officer was not hurt.

Detectives are following up on leads. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.